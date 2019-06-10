Third title on the line for Nathan Decastro vs Tommy Jacobs on June 22

NATHAN DECASTRO VS. TOMMY JACOBS WBU-WBF-PBC SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS at Prince’s Theatre, Clacton-on-Sea. Saturday 22nd June 2019

London – Sunday, 9th June 2019

When reigning World Boxing Union (WBU) Super Middleweight World Champion Nathan ‘Nightmare’ Decastro defends his coveted Crown against World Boxing Foundation (WBF) European and International Champion Tommy ‘Sweet T’ Jacobs, there will be a third World Championship on the line – The recently launched Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Super Middleweight Championship.

Shortly after Decastro-Jacobs was announced, the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) informed Jacobs that as their Super Middleweight title had been vacated and that as the mandatory challenger the WBF World Championship could also be competed for against Decastro and was duly added.







Around the same time the highly successful regional Championship organisation, the Professional Boxing Council (PBC) head honcho Russell Jaques announced the launch of their new World Championship and also approached the management of both Decastro and Jacobs.

Late last week an agreement was signed by all parties for the vacant PBC World Championship to also be competed for when Jacobs challenges Decastro at the Prince’s Theatre in Clacton-on-Sea on Saturday 22nd June 2019.

Nathan Decastro versus Tommy Jacobs for the World Boxing Union (WBU), World Boxing Foundation (WBF) and the Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Super Middleweight Championships that headlines the event at the Prince’s Theatre in Clacton-on-Sea on Saturday 22nd June 2019

Supporting the Decastro-Jacobs WBU/WBF/PBC World title fight are two further Championship bouts.

The first sees Scotland’s Ben McGivern in battle once more against Hove, Sussex’s Navid Iran, for the vacant World Boxing Union (WBU) International Light Heavyweight Championship.

Last time the pair locked horns, back in November last year, McGivern lifted the vacant Professional Boxing Council (PBC) International Light Heavyweight title after eight sensational, close fought, all action rounds.

The second Championship fight pits St Albans’ Andy Hojdys against Latvia’s Dmitrijs Ovjannikovs for both the World Boxing League (WBL) International and European Boxing League (EBL) European Light Heavyweight titles.

In addition to the three Championship contests, there are also a number of International matches.

The first of these will be an eight round non-championship bout featuring Tanzania’s Amos Mwamakula against a yet to be named opponent, following a request from his previously contracted opponent World Boxing Council (WBC) Asia Champion Neeraj Goyat that he be released from the contract in order to fight Amir Khan for the World Boxing Council (WBC) Pearl Championship in Saudi Arabia on the 12th July, which was agreed.

Ipswich’s unbeaten Super Middleweight prospect Rob Elden looks to keep a clean sheet and extend his tally of wins when he faces the highly experienced Nicaraguan hardpan Ronny McField in a six rounder.

Clacton-on-Sea’s undefeated Featherweight Ben ‘The Claxican’ Cook also seeks to increase his win tally, when he faces Pablo Narvaez, who also hails from Nicaragua, in a four rounder.

The final Pro bout features Dean Porter, who is eager to get back to winning ways, following his loss to Jack Jones last month.

Porter also faces a Nicaraguan, in this case former International Boxing Organisation (IBO) and World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth World Title challenger Michael Isaac Carreo in a four round non-championship contest.

Nathan Decastro versus Tommy Jacobs for the World Boxing Union (WBU), World Boxing Foundation (WBF) and the Professional Boxing Council (PBC) Super Middleweight Championships headlines the EBO promoted, British & Irish Boxing Authority (BIBA) sanctioned event at the Prince’s Theatre, Town Hall, Station Road,, Clacton-on-Sea CO15 1SE on Saturday 22nd June 2019.

Tickets, priced £60 (VIP) and £30 (Standard seating) are available by calling the ticket line on 07475 096532 or purchase on-line at www.tkoboxoffice.com