Tim Tszyu is impressed with Manny Pacquiao’s ring IQ and experience

Undefeated Australian junior middleweight prospect Tim Tszyu is the son of boxing legend Kostya Tszyu and trying to pave his own way in boxing.

The 24-year-old from Sydney is currently the chief sparring partner for another legend of the sport Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao as he prepares for his upcoming July 20th fight against American WBA (super) welterweight champion Keith Thurman.

During an interview with YouTube channel Powcast Sports, Tszyu said the experience just being part of Pacquiao’s camp is crazy and is cherishing the moment.

“This experience is crazy to me,” said Tszyu who just finished a sparring session with Pacquiao. “Being in the ring with an eight time world champion, not many people can say they’ve done that.”







Tszyu also shared what he found impressive about sharing the ring the 40-year-old Filipino Senator.

“His ring IQ, his experience, he knows everything in and out. It’s his trade and to learn from someone like that its crazy.”

Tszyu doesn’t believe age will play a factor because he feels Pacquiao hasn’t lost a step. He thinks the speed and power are still there, and all he needs to do is get into top condition and everything else will follow.

“Everything’s there, Manny Pacquiao is still Manny Pacquiao. He will never lose his speed, his power, he will never lose it. All he needs to do is get in perfect condition. He still got six weeks, he is training hard everyday, twice a day, he is pushing himself so every thing will come.”

The training camp will move from the Philippines to Hollywood, California on June 15 where Freddie Roach will come up with the game plan and fine tune things.

Pacquiao fighting at the top level this late in his career coming all the way from 106-pounds to welterweight is is an amazing journey. He will fight Keith Thurman on FOX Pay-Per-View on July 20, 2019 a the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.