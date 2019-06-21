Tyrone McKenna vs Darragh Foley Live Stream on ESPN+

Tyrone ‘Mighty Celt’ McKenna (18-1-1, 6 KOs) will take on Dublin’s Darragh Foley (17-3-1, 9 KOs) for the WBC International light welterweight title on June 21 as part of MTK Fight Night.

The event will be at Ulster Hall in Belfast, Ireland and shown in the USA on ESPN+ and the event is promoted by MTK Global in association with Top Rank and iFL TV.

McKenna, 29, a former child actor best known for his role in the 2005 movie “The Mighty Celt” starring Gillian Anderson and Robert Carlyle. He fights out of the light welterweight division and is a southpaw.

McKenna is from Belfast, Ireland and his lone defeat was in 2018, a close and competitive fight against Jack Catterall.







Heading into tonight’s fight McKenna will be the clear hometown favorite and will be extra motivated to put on a show.

His opponent is Irish Dublin born fighter, Darragh ‘Super’ Foley who relocated to Australia to train.

Both fighters are proud of their Irish roots and are looking at the WBC international title as a stepping stone to bigger things such as a European title and then a major world title if they keep on winning.

Neither boxer is known for their power with knockouts in the single digits, they rely on punch output and boxing to win fights.

McKenna will have the motivation of a local audience while Foley will try to spoil the hometown boy by defeating him on his own turf.

Tyrone McKenna vs Darragh Foley takes place at Ulster Hall on June 21, 2019 on ESPN+ (plus.espn.com).