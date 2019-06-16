Tyson Fury is the complete package with KO of Tom Schwarz

Tyson Fury (28-0-1, 20 KOs) remained undefeated on Saturday night when he made his Las Vegas and Top Rank on ESPN debut against German opponent Tom Schwarz (24-1, 16 KOs) at the MGM Grand.

The Gypsy King entertained the crowd with his ode to Rocky IV, coming out to Apollo Creed’s American flag outfight and walkout music “Living in America,” sung by the late James Brown.

And after his second round knockout of Tom Schwarz he took the mic during his post fight interview to serenade his wife Paris with the Aerosmith song “Don’t wanna miss a thing.”

Fury is the colorful showman that the heavyweight division was missing and he put on a show tonight in and out of the ring.







The fight was all Fury, from the opening bell as usual he was elusive and jabbing and moving.

He won the first round easily.

The second round he switched southpaw and was landing some vicious uppercuts.

There was a moment when Schwarz had Fury trapped on the ropes and threw a combination of punches but Fury slipped and avoided each punch. It was amazing to see a man that big with catlike reflexes.

Fury also has the skill of breaking the guard of his opponent. He was going behind the gloves, through the middle, and under the guard of Schwarz.

A vicious straight punch broke the nose of Schwarz, causing blood to start pouring out. He landed another straight punch that sent his German opponent down on one knee.

The ref counted and Schwarz with a badly bloody nose got up and Fury jumped on him with a flurry of punches, and referee Kenny Bayless waves it off before Fury can do further damage. It was a TKO in round number two for Fury.

This was a big statement win for the lineal champion Tyson Fury. He was at his best and said he is ready and willing to fight anyone Top Rank and Bob Arum put him in with including a much anticipated rematch with WBC champion Deontay Wilder.