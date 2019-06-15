Tyson Fury vs Tom Schwarz Live Undercards on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes

Before the Top Rank on ESPN: Tyson Fury vs. Tom Schwarz, Jesse Hart vs. Sullivan Barrera live stream broadcast on ESPN+, fight fans can watch the entire undercard on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes.

The undercard broadcast will feature U.S. Olympian Mikaela Mayer (10-0, 4 KOs) who sports an undefeated record taking on Lizbeth Crespo (13-4, 3KOs) in a 10-round women’s super featherweight contest.

Mayer is born and raised out of Los Angeles, California and fought in the 2016 Rio Olympics but lost in the quarter-final round to Anastasia Belyakova of Russia. She immediately signed a contract with Top Rank promotions and turned pro on August 5, 2017 on the undercard of Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Miguel Marriaga.

Isaac Lowe a friend and training partner of Tyson Fury will also be on the card. The undefeated featherweight from Lancaster, Lancashire, U.K, will take on Duarn Vue. Lowe and Vue had an intense face off on Friday’s weigh-in when both fighters nearly came to blows as they went head to head for the staredown.







The undercard broadcast will feature three heavyweight bouts including rising Italian prospect Guido Vianello who is trained by Abel Sanchez.

The undefeated Guido Vianello has 3 professional wins all by Knockout, and at 6 feet 6 inches tall he has the size and strength to compete with the giants in the division. Sanchez who is best known for training former middleweight king, Gennady Golovkin, will try to hone the Italian heavyweight prospect into championship material.

Women’s Super Featherweight Main Feature – Mikaela Mayer vs. Lizbeth Crespo

Super Featherweight – Andy Vences vs. Albert Bell

Featherweight – Isaac Lowe vs. Duarn Vue

Super Middleweight – Cem Kilic vs. Martez McGregor

Heavyweight – Guido Vianello vs. Keenan Hickman

Heavyweight – Sonny Conto vs. Daniel Infante

Heavyweight -Peter Kadiru vs. Juan Torres

The Fury-Schwarz Undercard bouts will be shown live on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on Saturday, June 15, 2019.