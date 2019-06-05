Tyson Fury Will Be The Last Man Standing

After that shocking upset on Saturday night, when the golden goose of the heavyweight division Anthony Joshua got beat up by Andy Ruiz, a guy who was handpicked to lose, it shows that the rightful king of division is still up for grabs.

Andy Ruiz shook up the division and now has three of the belts (IBF/WBA/WBO), with Deontay Wilder holding the WBC championship.

But one man will stand head and shoulders above the rest. When the dust settles, I strongly believe that the “Gypsy King” Tyson Fury will be at the top of the heap.

Fury put on a masterclass against Deontay Wilder at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 1, 2018. It was a dramatic fight with lots of suspense and Fury getting up off the canvas in the final round after tasting the flush power shots of Wilder when everyone thought it was over.







Whenever Wilder touches his opponents they go out, but Fury woke back up like the Undertaker and went on to stun Wilder hurting him bad with a flurry before the fight ended.

The Wilder-Fury fight was controversial because many people including myself felt Tyson Fury won, but Wilder was the champion and the Traveler Fury is a man without a home, so the judges gave rounds to the American champion making it closer than it was.

Wilder has fight ending power, but he is very sloppy and his flaws leave him vulnerable to possibly get stopped in his next fight. We saw how a big man like Fury out-boxed him and “King Kong” Luis Ortiz hurt him and nearly had him out in their fight before Wilder’s right hand power saved him.

Fury who fights undefeated German contender Tom Schwarz on June 15 on ESPN+ is still the best boxer of the group.

Wilder could be making a mistake taking on Luis Ortiz in a rematch. Ortiz nearly had him out in seventh round of their first fight. Ortiz gassed out after trying to go for the KO, then Wilder came back with his game changing power and knocked out Ortiz in round ten.

This is a very dangerous fight for Wilder and it could derail the rematch with Tyson Fury if he loses his WBC title to Ortiz.

Anything is possible especially after last Saturday night when a virtual unknown Ruiz knocked out Joshua.

If Wilder loses to Ortiz, I predict Tyson Fury will outbox Ortiz and capture the WBC and if Andy Ruiz fights Fury next for the right to claim undisputed, he will also get out-boxed.

Tyson’s boxing ability and his height will simply be too much for the much shorter Ruiz. Fury will not be standing there to be hit like Joshua and he will box and move from the outside popping the jab at will on the shorter Ruiz. He will outbox him comfortably.

At the end, it will be Tyson Fury who will sit on the throne.

I am an avid fan of boxing and video games. My first fight of memory was watching Prince Naseem Hamed destroy Kevin Kelly. I enjoy all aspects of the sport. My favorite current boxer is Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao. My favorite boxing match is Diego Corrales vs. Jose Luis Castillo 1. I love watching boxing on Pay-Per-View more than being there live because you can really enjoy and watch the action from the best view.