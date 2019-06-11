Video: Andy Ruiz Jr meets with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador

Since beating Anthony Joshua in a shocking upset to become the first every Mexican-American heavyweight champion of the world, Andy Ruiz Jr., has been one of the hottest names in sports.

He made his late night talk show debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live and could likely end up with several endorsement deals including one with his favorite candy bar Snickers.

On Tuesday, June 11, 2019, Ruiz was in Mexico and came there with his world championship belts and his team. He was greeted with dozens of media and reporters right before an invitation to meet with the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Although he was born in Imperial Valley, California, Ruiz represented Mexico in the 2008 Beijing Olympic games because his parents were born in Mexico making him eligible.







It was only fitting for the first fighter of Mexican descent to win a heavyweight world championship meet with the current President of Mexico.

Ruiz Jr. came to the Palacio Nacional in Mexico City to meet President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Accompanying Ruiz was his father and trainer Manny Robles.

During the meet President Obrador told Ruiz he is special and the pride of Mexico for his historical upset of Anthony Joshua.

Obrador said Ruiz was an example of the hardworking and perseverance of the Mexican people. He commended Ruiz for his work ethic.

Ruiz gave the President golden boxing gloves as a gift and in return Obrador presented him with a new 500 peso banknote with Benito Jaurez on it as a gift.



Video upload by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador