WATCH Andrew Cancio vs Alberto Machado II, Angel “Tito” Acosta vs Elwin Soto Live Stream on DAZN

Andrew Cancio vs Alberto Machado II and Angel “Tito” Acosta vs Elwin Soto takes place on Friday, June 21 at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, and will be live streamed online through DAZN.

Andrew “El Chango” Cancio (20-4-2, 15 KOs) pulled off a big upset when he defeated undefeated Puerto Rican WBA super featherweight world champion Alberto “Explosivo” Machado (21-1, 17 KOs) by knockout on Feb 9, 2019 at Fantasy Springs.

Cancio was able to achieve his dream of becoming a world champion when nobody gave him a shot. Only his kids and his family believed in him and he was brought to tears after winning the WBA belt.

Machado who is trained by Freddie Roach and promoted by Miguel Cotto, believes he took Cancio lightly and will have revenge on Friday at the same venue he lost the title.







This will be a can’t miss fight to see if the first fight was just an off night for Machado or if Cancio really did have his number.

The co-main event Angel “Tito” Acosta vs Elwin Soto will be for the WBO light flyweight title.

Acosta (19-1, 19 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico will make his fourth title defense against Elwin Soto of Mexico.

The event is promoted by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy promotions and Miguel Cotto promotions, it will be broadcast live online through DAZN watch.dazn.com on Friday, June 21, 2019 starting at 9PM/6PM ET/PT.