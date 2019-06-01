WATCH Anthony Joshua vs. Andy Ruiz Jr. Undercard Livestream Video

Before Anthony Joshua takes on Andy Ruiz in the big Madison Square Garden heavyweight world championship event in New York, fight fans can watch the undercard live stream live on YouTube presented by DAZN USA.

Joshua will make his US debut in New York and defend his IBF, WBA, and WBO world titles against late replacement Andy Ruiz Jr. of America.

Also on the card will be undefeated champions Callum Smith who holds the WBA super middleweight title and Katie Taylor the women’s IBF, WBA, WBO lightweight world champion.

Former 140 pound champion Chris Algieri will open the live stream against Tommy Coyle in a light-welterweight 12 round non title fight.







Algieri has fought some of the best in the sport from Filipino ring legend Manny Pacquiao to undefeated American champion Errol Spence Jr., he is dropping down from welterweight to the 140 pound division that made him the WBO champion.

His main goal is to fight the current WBO champion Maurice Hooker, but first he must beat Tommy Coyle in what should be a very tactical match.

Joshua Buatsi an Olympic Bronze Medalist representing Great Britain in the 2016 Rio Olympics will take on a very tough Mexican veteran Marco Antonio Periban in a 12 round light heavyweight fight.

Also on the card is undefeated rising star Josh Kelly taking on Ray Robinson in a welterweight clash.

June 1st DAZN Fight Card

Heavyweight Championship – Anthony Joshua (Champ) vs Andy Ruiz Jr.

Super Middleweight Championship – Callum Smith (Champ) vs Hassan N’Dam

Women’s Lightweight Championship – Katie Taylor (Champ) vs Delfine Persoon

Welterweight – Josh Kelly vs Ray Robinson

Light-Heavyweight – Joshua Buatsi vs Marco Antonio Periban

Super-Lightweight – Chris Algieri vs Tommy Coyle

The YouTube live stream airs on June 1, 2019 at 2:30 PM Pacific Time followed by the main broadcast on DAZN at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.

Joshua vs. Ruiz Jr. Undercard Livestream Video



Upload by DAZN USA