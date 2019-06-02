WATCH Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz, Katie Taylor, Callum Smith Live Online

Matchroom Boxing and DAZN USA present the USA debut of the biggest boxing star out of Great Britain, Anthony Joshua, the world unified heavyweight champion.

Tonight at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City, Joshua will take on American challenger Andy Ruiz Jr. and will have a star studded supporting cast on the undercard.

Irelands beloved daughter Katie Taylor will fight Delfine Persoon for the right to become the undisputed women’s lightweight world champion with all of the major belts on the line.

Taylor owns the IBF/WBA/WBO world titles and holds an undefeated record her opponent Persoon comes from Belgium and has the WBC strap with only one defeat to her name.







The Co-main event will feature undefeated British WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith taking on crafty former middleweight champion Hassan N’Dam of Cameroon.

Smith has fighting in his blood his family comes from boxing with several brothers involved with the sport. He won the World Boxing Super Series and is widely considered the best in the 168 pound division.

Hassan N’Dam hasn’t fought since December of 2018 when he beat Martin Murray by majority decision, tonight he wants to become a world champion again in the stacked super middleweight division. If he defeats Smith it will shake up the division and be a resurgence in the 35-year-old Cameroonian boxer.

In the main event, Anthony Joshua will put all his titles on the line against the late replacement Andy Ruiz Jr.

Ruiz took the place of Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller who tested positive for several PED’s and was suspended by the New York Athletic Commission, rather than call the entire event off, Joshua opted to fight a late replacement and Ruiz stepped up to the plate.

Joshua is looking to make a statement in his US debut and wants to get the KO, while Ruiz wants to shock the world with an upset and become the first Mexican-American heavyweight champion in history.

Matchroom Boxing DAZN June 1 Card

Heavyweight Championship – Anthony Joshua (Champ) vs Andy Ruiz Jr. (IBF/WBA/WBO Titles)

Super Middleweight Championship – Callum Smith (Champ) vs Hassan N’Dam (WBA Title)

Women’s Lightweight Championship – Katie Taylor (Champ) vs Delfine Persoon (Champ) (IBF/WBA/WBC/WBO Titles)

Watch Joshua-Ruiz on June 1, 2019 Livestream on DAZN (watch.dazn.com) at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.