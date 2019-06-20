WATCH Decastro vs Jacobs, McGivern vs Iran Live on Giniko USA TV

London, UK – Thursday 20th June 2019 – This coming Saturday, 22nd June 2019, American fans of the Pugilistic Arts will be able to watch the highly anticipated all British World Boxing Union (WBU) and World Boxing Foundation (WBF) World Super Middleweight Unification contest between Nathan Decastro and Tommy Jacobs LIVE ON GINIKO USA TV.

On learning that the event will be broadcast in America by GINIKO USA TV this weekend one of the main protagonists, Tommy Jacobs, said.

“It’s such fantastic news that American viewers will also be able to watch the show on GINIKO USA TV.

“It’s going to be a great show, It’s not often you get an event where all the fights are a hundred percent genuine 50/50s.







“This is a massively risky fight for me, I’m not only taking on someone who’s a current world champion, with a very impressive record, but stepping up two weight categories against someone who by all accounts is supposed to be a massive puncher.

“I will be looking to really impress on Saturday night, this is a huge opportunity for me, one I intend to take firmly with both hands, literally.”

Nathan Decastro versus Tommy Jacobs for the World Boxing Union (WBU) and World Boxing Foundation Super Middleweight Championships that headlines the event at the Prince’s Theatre in Clacton-on-Sea on Saturday 22nd June 2019

Main support for the Decastro-Jacobs WBU-WBF Unification battle is a further Championship contest, this time for the WBU International Light Heavyweight Crown that pits Scotland’s Ben McGivern against Hove, Sussex’s Navid Iran in a rematch of their classic Battle Royale back in November, as well as further International non-championship bouts and all contests will be broadcast live on GINIKO USA TV, the full fight card is:

12 Round – Super Middleweight

Nathan Decastro Vs Tommy Jacobs

10 Round – Light Heavyweight

Ben McGivern Vs Navid Iran

8 Round – Lightweight

Tackie Annan Vs Ben Ankrah

6 Rounds – Super Middleweight

Rob Elden Vs Ronny McField

4 Rounds – Featherweight

Ben Cook Vs Pablo Narvaez

4 Rounds – Light Welterweight

Dean Porter Vs Michael Isaac Carreo

First fight live on GINIKO USA TV 7:30pm (GMT) – 2:30pm (EST) – 11:30am (PST) https://events.ginikousa.com/buynow.php?plan=4