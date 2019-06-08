Watch Gennady Golovkin vs Steve Rolls Live Online

Former middleweight king, Gennady “GGG” Golovkin returns to Madison Square Garden in New York City to take on undefeated Canadian Steve Rolls. The fight will be live streamed on DAZN on June 8.

Golovkin (38-1-1, 34 KOs) last fought on September of 2018 against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and that fight turned out to be his first professional defeat.

Since losing his titles to Canelo and having to accept the fight didn’t go his way, Golovkin took some time off to be with family in Kazakhstan and made some big business decisions.

Golovkin would sign a 3-year, 6-fight contract, worth over $100 million with streaming giant DAZN in February.







He cut ties with his longtime trainer Abel Sanchez, the dispute was over money, when GGG signed the lucrative contract with DAZN, Sanchez insisted on keeping the ten percent trainer fee.

Golovkin replied with a flat fee offer and Sanchez felt insulted by the number and they went their separate ways.

Trainers and fighters often break up, and now Golovkin is trained by Johnathon Banks, best known for working the corner of former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko when legendary trainer Emanuel Steward passed away.

Banks was a former cruiserweight and heavyweight contender and knows the ins and outs of boxing. He brings a fighters perspective and comes from the lineage of Emanuel Steward and Kronk boxing.

The comeback opponent is Steve Rolls (19-0, 10 KOs) a native of Toronto, Canada and a very live underdog.

Watching Andy Ruiz a relative unknown and late replacement defeat the heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua inspired Rolls to pull off an upset of his own at Madison Square Garden, the same venue that Ruiz pulled off his history making win becoming the first Mexican-American heavyweight champion last week.

If GGG wins he has the option of making a third fight with Canelo Alvarez and reclaiming his titles, if Rolls wins he has a chance to shake up the world and possibly land a championship fight next.

Gennady Golovkin vs Steve Rolls Live Stream on DAZN (watch.dazn.com/en-US/sports), Saturday June 8, 2019 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT.