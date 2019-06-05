Watch Heavyweight Champion Andy Ruiz Jr. on Jimmy Kimmel Live

The newly crowned unified heavyweight world champion Andy Ruiz Jr. fresh from his June 1st upset of Anthony Joshua will be one of the guests on late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live for Tuesday night.

Ruiz filled in last minute for Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller who was originally scheduled to fight the British boxing star Anthony Joshua at Madison Square Garden in New York City but was suspended for testing positive for performance enhancing drugs.

The fight was supposed to be Joshua’s big US debut but Ruiz the little known fighter spoiled the popular Brit’s plans for a US takeover.

Leading up to the fight, Ruiz was laughed at and ridiculed by Joshua fans and media for being a pudgy boxer who ate Snickers. He wasn’t given a chance to win and some pundits even went as far to say it’s not when Joshua wins but in what round will he stop this guy.







Everyone was talking about the next fight for Joshua which would have been the anticipated showdown with American WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

The joke was on those overlooking the small town kid from Imperial, California because he not only stunned the boxing world by beating Joshua, he ended up stopping the man who is built like Adonis.

Ruiz also made history as the first Mexican-American boxer in history to win the heavyweight championship of the world.

Tonight he will be on the big stage as one of guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live and hopefully he will make many more late night show appearances for years to come.

Jimmy Kimmel Live airs every weeknight at 11:35 PM EDT on ABC.