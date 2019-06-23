Watch Jermell Charlo vs Jorge Cota, Guillermo Rigondeaux vs Julio Ceja Live on FOX

Premier Boxing Champions heads to the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 23 for Jermell Charlo vs Jorge Cota and Guillermo Rigondeaux vs Julio Ceja live on PBC on FOX.

Jermall Charlo (31-1, 15 KOs) is trying to bounce back after losing his WBC world middleweight title and suffering his first professional defeat to Tony Harrison last December.

The decision was controversial with many observers feeling Charlo had done enough to win and retain his title. Harrison pulled of the upset and signed on to rematch Charlo, only to pull out halfway through training camp and Jorge Cota stepping in as a late replacement.

Jorge Cota (28-3, 25 KOs) is known as “El Demonio” and fights like one in the ring. He comes from Mexico and was glad to get a big shot against Charlo on such a big stage in Las Vegas.







Cota could end up upsetting the favorite just like when Andy Ruiz who also filled in as a late replacement knocked out heavy betting favorite Anthony Joshua to become the first Mexican heavyweight champion in history.

Charlo vs. Cota is a dangerous fight since both fighters have KO power and are fighting for something to prove. Cota is looking at this as a way to a world title shot and Charlo views this as one more step closer to reclaiming his belt.

On the co-feature, former 122-pound world champion Guillermo “El Chacal” Rigondeaux will take on 26-year-old Mexican puncher Julio Ceja in a WBC super bantamweight world title eliminator.

Rigondeaux fought Vasyl Lomachenko in his last fight and lost by TKO. The Cuban southpaw wasn’t knocked out in the fight but retired in his corner because he suffered a hand injury during the fight.

He had to go up two-weight classes just to fight Lomachenko and felt the size was too much for him.

Rigondeaux will comeback at his natural weight division of 122-pounds and is still considered the lineal champion in the division since he was never beaten at super bantamweight.

Ceja has youth and size on his side, whereas Rigondeaux has the technically superior boxing and ring IQ. Shold be an interesting clash of styles, the slick counter-punching Cuban versus the rough and aggressive Mexican offensive minded fighter.

PBC on FOX: Charlo-Cota Fight Card

Light Middleweight – Jermell Charlo vs Jorge Cota

Super Bantamweight – Guillermo Rigondeaux vs Julio Ceja

Light Middleweight – Joey Spencer vs Akeem Black

Super Featherweight – Jose Valenzuela vs Eric Manriquez

Lightweight – Chris Colbert vs Albert Mercado

Junior Welterweight – Jesus Alejandro Ramos vs Kevin Shacks

Light Middleweight – Quinton Randall vs Kewone Hill

Junior Welterweight – Julian Rodarte vs Miguel Angel Aispuro

Super Featherweight – Leduan Barthelemy vs Jose Cayetano

Welterweight – Marquis Taylor vs Lucas Santa Maria

Sunday, June 23, 2019 8:00 pm ET Eastern Time / 5:00 pm PT Pacific Time Live on FOX.