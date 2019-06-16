Watch Tyson Fury vs Tom Schwarz, Jesse Hart vs Sullivan Barrera Live Online

Tyson Fury is the most captivating personality in the heavyweight division and he returns to the ring on Saturday night in his Las Vegas debut against undefeated Tom Schwarz of Germany.

The co-main event will be a battle of two top light heavyweights Jesse Hart vs. Sullivan Barrera. Top Rank on ESPN will be shown online through the ESPN+ live streaming service.

Tyson Fury (27-0-1, 19 KOs) became the man in the division when he dethroned the long reigning heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 and becoming the unified lineal champion.

After some personal setbacks and issues with depression he went into a downward spiral but was able to seek the mental help he needed to rebound for a dark period.







He put on a valiant performance against the WBC heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder, out-boxing him for the majority of the fight and overcoming a vicious knockdown in the final round to go the full twelve. The fight ended in a Draw but many observers felt the Gypsy King won the fight.

Tonight he will headline the main event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas against an undefeated challenger with upset on his mind.

After witnessing Andy Ruiz knockout the heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, Tow Schwarz (24-0, 16 KOs) a relative unknown from Germany feels inspired by the shocking upset by Ruiz.

Schwarz will have a difficult time against Fury because he is 6 feet 9 inches tall but moves like a featherweight in the ring. The elusive Fury will not be there to get hit so if Schwarz is able to win it would be an amazing feat.

The co-feature for tonight’s Top Rank fight card see two former light heavyweight world title challengers Jesse Hart (25-2, 21 KOs) and Sullivan Barrera (22-2, 14 KOs) go head to head with the winner hoping to land another world title shot next.

Watch Top Rank on ESPN June 15, 2019 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on ESPN+ Live streaming service (plus.espn.com).