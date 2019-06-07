WATCH Zab Judah vs Cletus Seldin Live Stream on FITE June 7

Former two-division world champion Zab “Super” Judah returns to the boxing ring against Cletus “Hebrew Hammer” Seldin on June 7, from the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York. The fight takes place on International Boxing Hall of Fame weekend and is promoted by Star Boxing. The event will be shown live online through FITE.TV.

Also part of the card as the co-main event is undefeated french fighter David Papot (22-0, 3 KOs) taking on James McGirt Jr. (27-3-1, 14 KOs) whose father Buddy McGirt will be inducted to the Hall of Fame.

Judah (44-9, 30 KOs) is Brooklyn born and bred, he was a highly regarded amateur boxer in the 90s and once he turned pro he was considered one of the most exciting and explosive fighters in boxing.

He fought a who’s who in boxing, Kostya Tszyu, Micky Ward, Cory Spinks, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Miguel Cotto, Lucas Matthysse, Amir Khan, Paulie Malignaggi, and Danny Garcia just to name a few.







At 41, he feels he can still make another run in the super lightweight division where he originally made his mark. If he continues winning he would love to have a super showdown with fellow 40-year-old explosive southpaw Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao but first he must win tonight.

Seldin (23-1, 19 KOs) is a 32-year-old New Yorker with heavy hands, and plans on knocking out the much older former champion.

Proud of his Jewish roots, he goes by the moniker “Hebrew Hammer” because his punches feel like hammers. He was born in East Yaphank, New York but currently resides in Brooklyn.

Seldin like every boxer dreams of becoming a world champion. He believes a win over a future hall of famer like Zab Judah would help bring him one step closer to a title shot in the future.

Fan fans can watch the Judah-Seldin live stream on FITE.TV ($14.99). The PPV stream starts at 6:40 PM ET/PT on Friday, June 7, 2019.