WBSS: Mairis Briedis vs Krzysztof Glowacki and Yunier Dorticos vs Andrew Tabiti Live Online

The World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight tournament semi-finals: Mairis Briedis vs Krzysztof Glowacki and Yunier Dorticos vs Andrew Tabiti will take place at the Arena Riga, in Riga, Latia on June 15 and will be live streamed on DAZN.

Mairis Briedis (25-1, 18 KOs) is proud to headline the big WBSS cruiserweight tournament fight card in his home country of Latvia. This will be extra motivation for the former WBC champion to put on a show in front of his adoring fans.

Briedis is no stranger to the tournament format, he fought in the first World Boxing Super Series Cruiserweight tournament last year, losing in the semi-final round to the eventual Ali Trophy winner Oleksandr Usyk.

His decision loss to Usyk is his only professional defeat and he is looking to bounce back in a strong way by prevailing Saturday night and head to the finals for the Ali Trophy and hope he can win the whole thing the second time around.







Krzysztof Glowacki (31-1, 19 KOs) is a Polish southpaw who formerly held the WBO cruiserweight title, and like Briedis his only professional defeat came to Usyk.

Since losing to Usyk in 2016, he is been on a 5 fight win streak and won his quarter-final match in the WBSS tournament against Maxim Vlasov in November of 2018.

In the first semi-final of the evening, Yunier “The KO Doctor” Dorticos (23-1, 21 KOs) a former WBA champion from Cuba will take on the undefeated American Andrew “Beast” Tabiti (17-0, 13 KOs) in what will be an interesting match up between two fighters who can box and punch.

Dorticos also competed in last years tournament eventually losing in the semi-finals to Murat Gassiev by TKO. In his quarter-final he beat Mateusz Masternak to advance to the semi-finals tonight.

Tabiti is trained by the legendary Floyd Mayweather Sr. and is the only competitor tonight who has never held a world title. He is a live dog in the tournament and will be in against his toughest opponent yet.

The World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight semi-finals airs on June 15, 2019 on DAZN (watch.dazn.com)