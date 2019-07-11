“Boxeo Telemundo” Summer Season Features Four Straight Weeks Of Live Boxing

“Boxeo Telemundo Ford” Premieres this Friday, July 12 at 11:35 p.m. ET with a Classic Puerto Rico vs. Mexico Showdown Featuring Welterweight Prospect and Current WBA Latin Champion Derrieck “Pretty Boy” Cuevas Defending his Title Against Jesus Alberto “Barretero” Beltran

Miami – July 10, 2019 – “Boxeo Telemundo,” the #1 Spanish-language boxing program in the U.S., continues its 30th year anniversary celebration with its summer installment set to premiere this Friday, July 12 featuring a classic Puerto Rico vs. Mexico showdown with welterweight prospect and current WBA Latin Champion Derrieck “Pretty Boy” Cuevas defending his title against Jesus Alberto “Barretero” Beltran. The event will broadcast live on Telemundo at 11:35 p.m. ET, from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL.

For four consecutive weeks, all fights will be broadcast live on Telemundo and live streamed on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app with additional extensive news and content on TelemundoDeportes.com, including access to the weigh-in and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. In addition, short form content that include fighters, behind the scenes and news will be produced exclusively for Telemundo Deportes social media platforms using the hashtag #BoxeoTelemundo.

“Boxeo Telemundo” is hosted by veteran boxing expert and Florida Boxing Hall of Famer Rene Giraldo, alongside Edgar Lopez and the return of World Boxing Champion and former Olympian Abner Mares.







The show will continue celebrating its 30th anniversary with special content across platforms throughout the four-week season. Each week, “Boxeo Telemundo” will feature segments dedicated to the anniversary celebration that takes viewers back to some of the show’s most memorable moments including the best fights and stories of renowned boxers featured.

In the season opener, Puerto Rican welterweight Derrieck Cuevas of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico (21-0-14 KO’s) will take on his toughest challenger to date, Mexican warrior Jesus Alberto “Barretero” Beltran of Los Mochis, Mexico (17-2-10 KO’s). Both welterweights are looking to get into mix for world title opportunities in a 10-round bout.

Cuevas returns to the ring to defend his current WBA welterweight Fedelatin title for the first time since claiming it last March when he defeated Ed “Lion” Paredes on Boxeo Telemundo. Beltra returns to fight following his first defeat last November after 17 straight wins. This will be his first title bout and his debut in the U.S.

“Boxeo Telemundo” will continue July 19 with two straight weeks of bouts live from Mexico City, featuring WBO #5 WBC #7 light flyweight Saul “Baby” Juarez (25-9-2 10 KOs) defending his WBC Latino title in a 10-round bout against former 3x World Champion Ganigan “La Marvilla” Lopez (35-9 19 KO’s). On July 26, WBC Latino Champion Mauricio “Trompas” Pintor (21-3-1 13 KO’s) squares off against Edson “Buba” Ramirez (18-3 8 KO’s) in a 10-round event.

The summer season will conclude in Kissimmee, FL on August 2 as Puerto Rican sensation, WBO #10 Jr. welterweight prospect Yomar “The Magic” Alamo (16-0 12 KO’s) will put his NABO Title on the line, as he faces Jamay, Jalisco’s Miguel Angel “Conejo” Martinez (15-2-1 9 KO’s).

Debuting in 1989, “Boxeo Telemundo” has grown to become the #1 combat sports program in the U.S. among Hispanics, across broadcast and cable landscape. Since its launch, “Boxeo Telemundo” has broadcast over 350 title fights, showcasing some of the biggest boxing stars as they rose to stardom and won their first championship titles, earning a reputation as the show “where champions are born.” Among these stars is Saúl Canelo Alvarez, who won his first pro boxing title on “Boxeo Telemundo” in 2008. Other notable Champions featured include Juan Manuel Marquez, Diego Corrales, Carlos Maussa, Floyd Mayweather, Israel Vázquez, Wilfredo Vázquez, Rafael Ruelas, Jorge Solis and many others. In addition, renowned boxing Hall of Famers have also appeared on the show including Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera and Felix Trinidad.