Featherweight Prospect Tramaine Williams Beats Neil John Tabanao, Remains Undefeated

MASHANTUCKET, CT (July 2, 2019) – On Saturday June 29th, Roc Nation Sports junior featherweight prospect Tramaine Williams (18-0, 6 KOs), defeated durable world class opponent Neil John Tabanao (17-6, 11 KOs) of the Philippines in a 10 round bout at Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Mashantucket, Conn. to keep his record unblemished.

Williams fought a near shutout over Tabanao and won by unanimous decision via scores of 99-91, 99-91, and 98-92.

“Saturday was amazing,” said Williams. “The fans came out and showcased how much love there still is in New Haven. Thanks to all of them for keeping the energy up!”

A New Haven, Conn. Native, Williams — a former 10-time national amateur champion — proceeded to win in his home state during his third and most impressive fight of 2019.







Broadcasted on Facebook’s Fight Night Live, the Williams-Tabanao fight was part of “Homecoming Kings,” the Live Championship Boxing event presented by CES Boxing

This victory is the third of 2019 for Williams who is hoping for a major fight against a world ranked opponent as soon as possible.

“After three fights in the last 4 months to get back on track, Tramaine is now ready for a major fight,” said Roc Nation Sports boxing promoter Dino Duva.

“He has worked hard to prove he is the best 122 lb. prospect in the world, and he is ready to step up to the world stage. Expect a major fight announcement very soon. Tramaine’s time is now.”