Floyd Mayweather rips into critics who say he is afraid to rematch Manny Pacquiao

The fighting pride of the Philippines, Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, just had an amazing decision victory over Keith Thurman on July 20th.

The performance by the 40-year-old Filipino Senator was so good it made fans and media ask if Floyd Mayweather would be willing give the eight-division world champion a rematch.

Floyd and Manny fought in 2015 after several years in the making and the fight turned out to be a huge let down with neither fighter throwing many punches.

Mayweather basically held and moved the entire fight and Pacquiao later revealed he had a badly injured shoulder heading into the bout.







The controversy surrounding the fight was later revealed months after it was over. Mayweather was given pain injections for his hands and used an illegal IV and later given a pass or retroactive TUE (Therapeutic Use Exemption) several days after the fight was already over.

Freddie Roach, who trains Pacquiao, suggested on the Tuesday episode of the popular Fox Sports morning talk show Undisputed with Skip and Shannon, that Floyd had influence in Las Vegas heading into the fight and found it fishy that Floyd was allowed to inject his hands with pain killers but the commission refused Pacquiao one for his shoulder.

Mayweather was in attendance on Saturday night at the Pacquiao vs. Thurman WBA welterweight championship fight because he was a co-promoter of the event. He heard what people was saying and was tired of hearing the internet and media rumblings of him ducking a rematch with Manny Pacquiao and unleashed a rant on his Instagram account addressing the critics.

Mayweather posted a picture of him landing a right hand on Pacquiao’s face and wrote the following message:

“I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao’s name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it. This man’s entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it’s about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man’s name hold weight of its own. For years, all you heard was that ” Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao”. But what’s funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words! All of the so called boxing experts, critics and jealous American “fan base” either went mute and ran for cover or made every excuse in the world as to why I should give Manny Pacquiao a rematch. My take on all this bullshit is that y’all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano’s record and hate the fact that a Black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments. Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh!” – floydmayweather

The retired boxing star hasn’t fought a legit boxer since he defeated Andre Berto in 2015. His next forays into the ring were a super spectacle Pay-Per-View against UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017 and then an exhibition against an undersized Japanese kickboxer in 2018.

Judging from the Instagram post it doesn’t look like Mayweather is interested in giving the Pacman another shot in the ring.