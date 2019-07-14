Full Fight Video: Daniel Dubois vs. Nathan Gorman

The much anticipated British heavyweight showdown between undefeated rivals Daniel Dubois and Nathan Gorman lived up to the hype. BT Sport uploaded the entire heavyweight fight for fans to see on YouTube. Video on page.

These two young prospects were ready to put their unblemished record on the line which is something seldom seen in boxing today.

Usually young rival fighters at the prospect level or early contender status will wait to face each other and build up the fight until they become champions or never fight each other.

An example of an all British clashes that never occurred were Ricky Hatton versus Junior Witter and the more recent Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook.







Khan vs. Brook is one of the more baffling British showdowns because the two have nothing to lose yet the fight has never been made and its a clear mega-fight in the UK.

Dubois (12-0, 11 KOs) is still a youngster at only 21, but since the knockout defeat of Anthony Joshua to Andy Ruiz, he feels he is the new star in the British boxing scene.

He possesses the power to stop his opponents and is growing and maturing as a technical boxer. During his fight with Gorman he showed that he can be patient and time his punches against a more elusive opponent.

Dubois showed the patience of a veteran and his jab was the key to the fight. He wasn’t swinging wild and trying to go for the KO like Anthony Joshua did against Ruiz which ultimate led to his demise in the ring.

This was a great showing by Dubois and he is only getting better, he could become the next heavyweight champion of the world within the next two years with the way he is progressing.

Daniel Dubois vs Nathan Gorman Full Fight Video



BT Sport Boxing YouTube Upload