Jamal James vs Antonio DeMarco, Robert Helenius vs Gerald Washington LIVE on FS1

Premier Boxing Champions goes to Minneapolis the home of welterweight contender Jamal “Shango” James as he takes on former world champion Antonio DeMarco in a 10-round welterweight main event on July 13 on Fox Sports 1. The broadcast will feature heavyweights Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius and Gerald “El Gallo Negro” Washington in a 10-round bout.

James (25-1, 12 KOs) is a native of Minneapolis, Minnesota and although he hasn’t fought for a world title, the 6 foot 2 inch tall 30-year-old has become a local favorite in his city.

Still hoping to land a title shot, he is okay with staying busy against quality opposition like Antonio DeMarco a former lightweight world champion out of Mexico.

DeMarco (33-7-1, 24 KOs) held the WBC lightweight championship and is known for his high work-rate in the ring. He has fought many big name opponents from the late Edwin Valero to the trash talking Adrien Broner.







DeMarco who at 5 feet 10 inches tall and usually has the height and reach advantage on his opponents will be at the disadvantage when he faces Jones who is 6’2.

Robert Helenius (28-2, 17 KOS) of Stockholm, Sweden will be making his US debut against American former title challenger Gerald Washington (19-3-1, 12 KOs) in a crossroads fight.

In 2017, Washington had a chance to fight for the WBC world heavyweight title against undefeated American knockout artist Deontay Wilder but got stopped in the fight.

Helenius has never had shot at the world title, but feels if he wins against Washington it could bring him one step closer to landing an opportunity against one of the champions.

July 13 PBC on FS1 Fight Card

Welterweight – Jamal James vs. Antonio DeMarco

Heavyweight – Robert Helenius vs. Gerald Washington

Heavyweight – Charles Martin vs. Daniel Martz

Bantamweight – Antonio Russell vs. Francisco Pedroza

Lightweight – Karlos Balderas vs. Robert Frankel

Cruiserweight – Brandon Glanton vs. Eric Abraham

Light Welterweight – Gary Antuanne Russell vs. Larry Ventus

Venue: The Armory, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Saturday, July 13, 2019 on FOX Sports 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.