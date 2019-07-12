Jazza Dickens vs Nathaniel May, Martin Murray vs Rui Manuel Pavanito Live Stream on ESPN+

James “Jazza” Dickens vs. Nathaniel “Cheeky” May and Martin Murray vs. Rui Manuel Pavanito headline the MTK Fight Night: Liverpool card on July 12. The fight will be held at the Liverpool Olympia and will be live streamed online in the US on ESPN+.

Dickens (26-3, 11 KOs) is a former top contender in the super bantamweight division. The Liverpool native had one chance at a world title in 2016 against Cuban WBA champion Guillermo Rigondeaux but lost the fight because his jaw was broken and he was unable to continue.

His first professional loss was to TKO to British rival Kid Galahad in 2013. The 28-year-old has no moved up to the featherweight division and believes this is the division he will finally become a world champion in.

May (20-1, 11 KOs) is a 23-year-old from Australia who will be in enemy territory when he takes on Dickens in Liverpool.







The Australian contender believes he will upset the hometown favorite in front of his adoring fans and make a splash in the division.

Former middleweight and super-middleweight contender Martin Murray of St Helens, Merseyside, United Kingdom will take on Portuguese journeyman Rui Manuel Pavanito after his original opponent Kim Poulsen of Denmark pulled out of the fight.

Murray has never held a world title, and despite calls for the 36-year-old to hang up the gloves, he refuses to give up on his dream of finally holding a belt around his waist.

His opponent has almost more losses than he has wins, but Murray isn’t going to take him light after a string of upsets in boxing, he would be foolish to overlook any opponent especially a late replacement.

Jazza Dickens vs. Nathaniel May is presented by MTK Global and Top Rank boxing. The fight will be shown online through ESPN+ live streaming app on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. ET/PT.