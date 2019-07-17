Keith Thurman: If Pacquiao gets me down, he better have me out because I’m coming!

The mega-fight between undefeated Keith “One Time” Thurman and ring legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao is only a few days away, and both fighters are confident heading into the WBA welterweight championship on July 20.

Pacquiao who at 40, is still competing at the highest levels of the sport said Thurman’s disrespect and trash talk has motivated him to teach the arrogant young champion a lesson in the ring.

Thurman came to the media round table on Tuesday at the MGM Grand Casino in Las Vegas, looking slim and in shape. He also claimed he will trade blows with Pacquiao in the middle of the ring.

“He (Pacquiao) might slip a few punches in. He might catch me off guard,” said Thurman. “Like I said in the Face to Face, it’s just another fight. It’s just another black eye. Ain’t nothing we ain’t never felt before. If he gets me down, he better have me out because I’m coming. I want to trade with Pacquiao.”







Thurman strongly believes in his punching power but he could be underestimating Pacquiao’s power.

“Sugar” Shane Mosley a former Pacquiao opponent and future hall of famer said the Filipino Senator hit him with surprising power that he didn’t expect. Other former Pacquiao foes like Chris Algieri also commented in the past about his power being “shocking”.

If Thurman thinks Pacquiao doesn’t hit hard because he is short and small, he could be in for a rude awakening if he tries to go blow for blow with a short armed slugger like Pacquiao.

The Pacquiao-Thurman fight will be broadcast on FOX Pay-Per-View and takes place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on July 20, 2019.