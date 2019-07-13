Live Stream: Daniel Dubois vs Nathan Gorman, Joe Joyce vs. Bryant Jennings on ESPN+

Undefeated British heavyweights Daniel Dubois, Nathan Gorman and Joe Joyce will be featured on July 13 at the The O2, in London, England and televised live on BT sport in the UK and live streamed on ESPN+ online in the USA.

Daniel Dubois (11-0, 10 KOs) and Nathan Gorman (16-0, 11 KOs) are two unbeaten British heavyweight prospects and they are ready to prove to the boxing world only one of them has what it takes to remain undefeated.

Dubois is a 21-year-old knockout artist from London, England and he is still a young man in the game but very eager to try and capture a world title before the age of 25.

He has the size and power to hurt any of his opponents with all but one of his 11 victories coming by way of knockout.







Gorman, 23, is from Nantwich, England and comes from a proud lineage of fighting Gypsies. His cousin is Tyson Fury the former unified world heavyweight champion, and his great uncle is undefeated bare-knuckle fighter Bartley ‘King of the Gypsies’ Gorman.

Unlike his cousin Tyson Fury, he is more reserved and not a loud personality. He is trained by former world champion Ricky ‘Hitman’ Hatton and like Dubois is promoted by Frank Warren.

Dubois versus Gorman is one of the most anticipated fights in the British boxing scene, two young, hungry, undefeated fighters from the same Country ready to put their record on the line in what should be an all action fight.

In the co-main event Joe ‘Juggernaut’ Joyce will take on former title challenger Bryant Jennings of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Joyce (9-0, 9 KOs) is 33 years old and won the silver medal in the Olympic games. In his last two fights he fought veteran Alexander Ustinov and former WBC world champion Bermane Stiverne, winning by stoppage in both bouts.

Tonight he will take on another legitimate opponent in Bryant Jennings (24-3, 14 KOs) who has only three losses to top fighters only. This is going to be a good test with Jennings trying to prove he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Daniel Dubois vs. Nathan Gorman

Heavyweight – Joe Joyce vs. Bryant Jennings

Middleweight – Liam Williams vs. Karim Achour

Super Flyweight – Sunny Edwards vs. Hiram Gallardo

Super Featherweight – Archie Sharp vs. Jordan McCorry

The event takes place on Saturday, July 13, 2019 O2 Arena, London on BT Sport in the UK, ESPN+ Live Stream in the US starting at 2:45PM EST/PST.