Manny Pacquiao sings “The Star Spangled Banner” on Fourth of July

Boxing legend Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao was busy on July 4th training for his upcoming July 20th fight on FOX PPV with Keith “One Time” Thurman and hopes to deliver fireworks in the ring.

The Filipino Senator ran the hills and worked out at the famed Wild Card Boxing club in Hollywood, CA, under the watchful eye of long-time trainer Freddie Roach.

Although Pacquiao isn’t an American citizen and a politician in his home country of the Philippines, he has always acknowledged the United States of America for making him a huge star in boxing.

It was only when he traveled to the USA, where Pacquiao became an international star and was given the opportunity to earn millions and truly take his family out of poverty.







When he was young growing up in the Philippines, he was like many poor Filipinos struggling just to find their next meal.

The American Dream means you have the chance to be successful no matter your background. You can achieve something through hard work rather than chance or being born into wealth and status.

Pacquiao found boxing as a way out and rose from the dirt to the stars and he was able to do this by fighting in the United States. He was able to achieve the American Dream.

To show appreciation to the US the Pacman celebrated American Independence Day by singing a portion of “The Star Spangled Banner” and it was posted on Instagram by Team Pacquiao member Sean Gibbons.

Pacquiao donned the American Flag and the top hat with the stars and stripes right after training and belted out the final verse of the National Anthem.

Manny Pacquiao will face Keith Thurman for the WBA welterweight super title on July 20, 2019 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. The fight will be broadcast on FOX Pay-Per-View and is promoted by MP promotions, Mayweather Promotions, and TGB promotions.