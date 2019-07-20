Manny Pacquiao vs Keith Thurman Live Stream Undercard Bouts

The huge Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman WBA welterweight FOX Pay-Per-View showdown is only moments away and the anticipation is building.

Fight fans will be able to watch a free exclusive live stream of the preliminary undercard fights on PBC on FOX YouTube page (Video on page below).

The eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao will have a tough task ahead of him when he takes on a devastating knockout artist in undefeated WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman.

The fight is the classic changing of the guard, where boxing fans tune in to see if the old dog still has one more fight left in him or if the younger fighter takes the crown from the former king.







Pacquiao is one of those few fighters who transcend sport. He is truly a global icon and a political figure in his country of the Philippines, a win over him would catapult Thurman to superstar status especially if he delivers on his promise of knocking the Filipino Senator out cold within two rounds.

On the preliminary undercard, young fighters and prospects will gain more experience and will be able to say they were part of a historical welterweight championship event.

The Prelim YouTube live stream airs on July 20, 2019 starting at 3:00 PM PT time.

After the Prelims on YouTube tune to FOX at 5:00 PM for a Free televised IBF Super Middleweight championship bout between two undefeated fighters, Caleb Plant will defend his title against Mike Lee.

PBC on FOX Pacquiao-Thurman Prelims Fight Card

Welterweight – Emmanuel Medina vs. Peter Dobson

Flyweight – Genisis Libranza vs. Carlos Maldonado

Super Featherweight – John Leo Dato vs. Juan Antonio Lopez

Welterweight – Abel Ramos vs. Jimmy Williams

Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman Undercard Live Stream – PBC on FOX



Uploaded by PBC on FOX

The Pacquiao-Thurman PPV will be priced at $74.99 and contact your local Cable, Dish or Satellite provider to order. The fight starts at 9/6 PM ET/PT.