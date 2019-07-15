PBC pros and boxing legends predict Pacquiao vs Thurman

The Manny ‘Pacman’ Paquiao vs. Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman WBA welterweight championship is only a few days away and the fight is proving to be a real pick-em.

Inside PBC Boxing asked pros and boxing legends to give their prediction for the upcoming July 20th FOX Pay-Per-View event and it was split down the middle with some picking the older veteran in Pacquiao and others favoring the youth of Thurman. Some even said they couldn’t pick a winner and left it as a draw or a toss up.

The fight is really interesting. There are many ways to look at it. Could age finally catch up with the great Manny Pacquiao or was Keith Thurman’s hard-fought battle with journeyman Josesito Lopez a sign of things to expect on July 20th?

This will likely be the biggest fight of the summer and FOX is really promoting the event. Fans will be able to watch a ring legend try to defy the odds at 40 years old against one of the best prime young champions.







The undercard will feature IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant taking on Mike Lee in a battle of undefeated fighters on the free FOX TV broadcast right before the PPV starts.

Fighters Predictions for Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman

Roy Jones Jr: I’m gonna have to go with Pacman because he is the older more experienced guy.

Errol Spence Jr.: I have Keith Thurman winning the fight, he is more youthful and has more power.

Julian Williams: I’m picking Keith Thurman to win by majority decision. Youth will overtake the experience of the great Manny Pacquiao.

Sugar Shane Mosley: I think Pacquiao is going to win because he has the experience, speed, and great power.

Lennox Lewis: I gotta go with the young buck. I gotta go with Keith Thurman.

Andy Ruiz Jr.: I think Pacquiao is going to win because of his speed and his aggressiveness.

Jermell Charlo: That’s a really great fight to try and break down and I can’t pick the winner of that fight.

Leo Santa Cruz: My prediction is that Thurman is going to win because he is younger.

David Benavidez: Manny Pacquiao, he is just a legend in the sport.

Tony Harrison: A draw. If I had to pick one, I’m gonna have to say draw.

Deontay Wilder: I’m gonna have to go with my man Keith Thurman.

Roberto Duran: I like Pacquiao because he is very tough, for me Pacquiao for the win.

Sugar Ray Leonard: Keith Thurman has a ton of talent, power, speed. I like Keith Thurman.

Mikey Garcia: I pick Manny. I think Manny wins by decision but I think his speed and combinations help him win the fight.

Shawn Porter: I beat both, but for now I pick Manny Pacquiao to beat Keith Thurman by decision.