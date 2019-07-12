Prince Patel vs Michell Banquez Live From Jeddah on July 12

Luqmaan “Prince” Patel will take on Michell Banquez of Venezuela on Friday night July 12, 2019 live on Channel 5, from King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The undefeated Prince Patel (22-0-1, 17 KO’s) is one of the most outspoken young boxers from the British boxing scene and he is ready to hit his stride since leaving longtime promoter Frank Warren.

Patel is 26-years-old and holds the IBO bantamweight title. He comes from the UK but is of Indian descent and feels he will put Indians on the map in terms of boxing.

When he was offered a fight on the Amir Khan vs. Billy Dib fight card in Jeddah he agreed to it right away because its a big opportunity to help bring boxing to the middle east and a chance to shine on a bigger stage.







Patel’s opponent Michell Banquez (18-1, 13 KO’s) is a live dog. In boxing it doesn’t matter how well known a fighter is because upsets do happen just like the upset of Anthony Joshua at the hands of Andy Ruiz.

The tall southpaw has went from brash and offensive talker to a more mellowed and confident swagger. He rubbed many of the British boxing public the wrong way with his insulting and arrogant behavior. He was called wannabe Prince Naseem Hamed, but now he will try to be his own man with his one style.

He stopped being flashy in the ring and decided to be more technical yet aggressive focusing on breaking his opponents down and really making people realize he is not just a flash in the pan hype job.

Patel credits his trainer Barry Smith for helping improve him as a fighter and the two believe they can make a run for a legit world title in the bantamweight division against any of the WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF world champions.

Prince Patel vs. Michell Banquez will be broadcast live in the UK on Channel 5 on July 12, 2019.