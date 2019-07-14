Rey Vargas vs Tomoki Kameda Live Online on DAZN

Undefeated WBC super bantamweight world champion Rey Vargas puts his belt on the line against tough Japanese former champion Tomoki Kameda in the main event of a Golden Boy/DAZN fight card from the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on Saturday, July 13.

Rey Vargas (33-0, 22 KOs) is an undefeated WBC super bantamweight champion from Mexico. He captured the title in 2017 against British boxer Gavin McDonnell and has successfully defend it four times.

Vargas relies on his long reach, he is a boxer puncher who throws a lot of punches to break down his opponents.

Tomoki Kameda (36-2, 20 KOs) comes from Osaka, Japan and speaks Spanish because he moved to Mexico when he was 15 to train as a boxer. Staying in Mexico he learned to speak the language fluently and now goes by the nickname “El Mexicanito.”







Kameda held the WBO bantamweight title, and lost twice against WBA champion Jamie McDonnell before moving up a division.

Since suffering back to back defeats to McDonnell he has been on a 5-fight win streak, and now has a chance to be a two-division world champion.

Vargas-Kameda will be a very competitive fight between two crafty and well schooled 28-year-old boxers.

Fight Card

Rey Vargas vs. Tomoki Kameda

Diego De La Hoya vs. Ronny Rios

Joet Gonzalez vs. Manuel Avila

Rocky Hernandez vs. Roger Gutierrez

Alexis Rocha vs. Berlin Abreu

Ruslan Madiyev vs. Ricky Sismundo

Jousce Gonzalez vs. Jorge Padron

Jonathan Esquivel vs. Gregory Clark

Watch Rey Vargas vs Tomoki Kameda on July 13, 2019 at 9:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm PT Live Stream on DAZN (watch.dazn.com)