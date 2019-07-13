Shakur Stevenson vs Alberto Guevara, Joshua Greer vs Nikolai Potapov, Vijender Singh LIVE on ESPN

Newark’s own Shakur Stevenson will headline the July 13 Top Rank on ESPN card at the Prudential Center in New Jersey Live on ESPN. Also on the card is a bantamweight showdown between Joshua Greer Jr. and Nikolai Potapov. The live stream on ESPN+ will show the U.S. debut of Indian boxing star Vijender Singh.

Shakur Stevenson (11-0, 6 KOs) a highly touted American amateur boxer who won the silver medal at the 2016 Olympic games in Rio, will take on Alberto Guevara (27-4, 12 KOs) in a 10-round featherweight contest.

Stevenson, 21, came close to winning the Gold Medal in the Olympics but fell short on the cards. He put up a great effort and caught the eye of many promotional banners, eventually he signed with Top Rank promotions and is now one of their highly touted rising stars.

In the co-feature, bantamweight Joshua Greer Jr. (20-1-1, 12 KOs) of Chicago will fight Russian Nikolai Potapov (20-1-1, 11 KOs) in a 10-round bout.







The ESPN+ live stream undercard will feature Top Rank’s newly signed Indian star Vijender Singh (10-0, 7 KOs). Singh campaigns in the super middleweight division and wants to push his career forward with Top Rank guiding him toward top contender status.

Undefeated New Jersey light welterweight prospect Julian Rodriguez (16-0, 10 KOs) who hasn’t fought in two years will return to the ring against Hevinson Herrera.

New Jersey native Vito Mielnicki Jr. a 17-year-old high school student will make his professional boxing debut on the card.

Top Rank July 13 Fight Card

Featherweight – Shakur Stevenson vs. Alberto Guevara

Bantamweight – Joshua Greer Jr. vs. Nikolai Potapov

Light Welterweight – Josue Vargas vs. Manuel Lopez

Welterweight – Vito Mielnicki Jr. vs. Tamarcus Smith

Light Welterweight – John Bauza vs. Angel Sarinana

Light Welterweight – Julian Rodriguez vs. Hevinson Herrera

Super Middleweight – Vijender Singh vs. Mike Snider

Lightweight – Joseph Adorno vs. Adriano Ramirez

Watch Stevenson-Guevara and Joshua Greer Jr-Nikolai Potapov live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes Saturday, July 13, 2019 starting at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT, the undercard bouts will be live streamed on ESPN+ at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT.