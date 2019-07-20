There is no doubt Keith Thurman will KO Manny Pacquiao

Boxing is a young man’s game.

Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao is 40 with a lot of mileage in the ring and he is also frail and tiny for the division.

This is not a good mix when you are heading into a fight with a fresher, younger, stronger and bigger fighter like Keith “One Time” Thurman.

I strongly believe this fight will be another cherry pick gone wrong fight. Team Pacquiao probably picked Thurman thinking he was vulnerable when Josesito Lopez rocked him in round 7, but they will be in for a surprise when Thurman hits Pacman and hurts him.







Did they forget that Thurman dropped Lopez with a counter left hook? Lopez may have hurt Thurman but he never knocked him down. Thurman was the only one to score an actual knockdown in the fight.

This fight is not hard to predict. I can only see it going one way and that is a brutal stoppage for Keith “One Time” Thurman.

After witnessing the weigh-in live, I hate to say this but I actually fear for Pacquiao’s life in this fight.

Thurman never looked in this type of shape for any of his previous bouts. It was like he was chiseled out of stone, with bulging biceps, visible abs and muscles that he never showed before.

Pacquiao looked tiny, and I saw the fear in his eyes. He got shook when Thurman did the death stare, you could see Pacquiao trying to stare back but he knew he screwed up right there.

The only other time I saw this type of fear in Manny was the weigh-in with Floyd Mayweather and we all know how that went – Floyd toyed with him and humiliated him in the ring. Pacquiao was scared to get touched by the counter right and then came up with a shoulder injury excuse for his poor performance rather than give Floyd his props.

I believe Thurman when he said that Pacquiao cannot hurt him. That Pacquiao is too small, and his arms to short to reach him. Another thing is the power aspect because Thurman hits harder than any other opponent in Pacquiao’s career, and he is not washed up, this is the first time we are actually seeing Pacquiao in the ring against someone who is not at a disadvantage.

Pacquiao is screwed big time. He bit off more than he can chew and he will pay on Saturday night.

I just hope Freddie Roach throws the towel in the moment Pacman gets dropped or wobbled. As much as I criticize Pacquiao, I don’t want to see him get destroyed in the ring and left permanently damaged.