Watch Amir Khan vs Billy Dib Live Stream Online from Jeddah

Amir “King” Khan takes on Billy Dib in a welterweight contest for the World Boxing Council International Welterweight Title at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on July 12th. The event will be shown live in the UK on Channel 5 and on My5 online.

Khan (33-5, 20 KOs) is coming off a stoppage loss to undefeated American WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford. Despite the loss, he feels he can still win a title at 147 pounds.

To make a comeback he reunited with his former strength and conditioning coach Alex Ariza, and hired trainer Bones Adams to help improve his boxing skills.

Khan is known for his warrior style and going out on his shield attitude. When he refused to continue during the Crawford fight it was a shocker to those who are familiar with the tough Pakistani-British boxer.







Normally Khan would fight until you knock him out, but something was off on the night.

Khan decided that bringing Ariza back in the fold would help get him back to his explosive top form. Adams a fresh face in camp has helped correct the flaws and hopes improvements will be shown on Friday night.

Dib (45-5, 26 KOs) is a former featherweight champion and came in as a late replacement for Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat who was in a serious car accident and would not be able to fight due to injuries from the accident.

This is a huge jump in weight for the Australian who normally campaigns at 130-pounds but he will try to take a page out of Manny Pacquiao’s book and defeat the much bigger man in shocking fashion.

Fight Card

Welterweight – Amir Khan vs. Billy Dib

Bantamweight – Prince Patel vs. Michell Banquez

Featherweight – Dave Penalosa vs. Lerato Dlamini

Heavyweight – Hughie Fury vs. Samuel Peter

Channel 5 will be broadcasting it on TV and you can watch the action on your mobile, tablet or PC devices through the My5.tv and TVPlayer.com live streams starting at 9:00 PM BST on July 12, 2019.