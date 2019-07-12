Watch Dave Penalosa vs Lerato Dlamini Live on ESPN5 Philippines

Undefeated Filipino featherweight Dave Penalosa (15-0, 11 KO’s), the son of former world champion Dodie Boy Penalosa, will take on “Lights Out” Lerato Dlamini of South Africa for the vacant WBC Silver Featherweight Title on Friday, July 12 from the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Penalosa is 28-years-old and comes from Cebu City. He fights out of the southpaw stance and his nickname is “The Hunter” for the way he likes to stalk and break his opponents down.

What makes Penalosa dangerous is his boxing pedigree. Boxing is in his blood, his father Dodie Boy a former two-division world champion and his uncle Gerry Penalosa also a former champion and ring legend of the Philippines boxing scene.

Obviously coming from a boxing family he will have loads of experience heading into this fight with Dlamini.







The pressure from having two former world champions in the family is heavy, and Penalosa believes he will also carry on the lineage and become a world champion just like his Uncle and Father.

Lerato Dlamini (12-1, 6 KO’s) has an interesting record because his only loss came in his professional debut, since then he has been undefeated. His biggest win was a majority decision win against former world champion Simpiwe Vetyeka in 2017.

The South African native has never fought outside of his home country, this fight will be the first time he fights away from home and against a hungry young opponent.

This fight is evenly matched and could become a real chess match. Both fighters will want to prove something and make a name for themselves on such a big fight card.

The fight will be part of the main broadcast leading into the Amir Khan vs. Billy Dib main event. Filipino boxing fans can watch Penalosa vs. Dlamini live on ESPN5 Philippines on July 12 and on Channel 5 in the UK.