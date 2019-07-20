Watch Dillian Whyte vs Oscar Rivas, Allen vs Price, Chisora vs Szpilka LIVE Online

Matchroom Boxing and DAZN will present a stacked triple-header heavyweight card featuring British contenders Dillian Whyte, Dave Allen, David Price, and Dereck Chisora on July 20th at The O2 Arena in London, England, live streamed on DAZN for USA viewers.

The main event of the evening pits Dillian Whyte (25-1, 18 KOs) against undefeated Colombian Oscar Rivas (26-0, 18 KOs).

Whyte, has only one defeat and that came in 2015 to Anthony Joshua. The fight was an action packed event but Whyte was still green coming from a martial arts background and just adjusting to boxing. He lost the fight by KO in the seventh round.

Since that loss, he has been on a nine fight win streak including including wins over Dereck Chisora, Dave Allen, and Joseph Parker. Tonight he will compete for the WBC interim title and a possible chance to face the winner of the Deontay Wilder vs Luis Ortiz rematch in the future.







Rivas, competed in the 2008 Olympic games representing Colombia and later relocated to Montreal, Quebec, Canada when he turned pro.

He is undefeated and coming off a huge TKO win over former title challenger Bryant Jennings, tonight he will be in a tough battle with one of the best British heavyweights on his home turf.

Dave “The White Rhino” Allen is an eccentric heavyweight and known for his toughness in the ring. At 27, he is still young and despite having four losses on his record he is getting better as a fighter. Tonight he will take on 2008 Olympic Bronze medalist David Price.

For Price this is a make or break fight, he has been knocked out multiple times and cannot afford another devastating loss. If he losses by KO again he should decide on retiring for his health.

Dereck Chisora is a wild and unpredictable fighter. He is best known for his exciting fighting style and his out of the ring antics from presser and weigh in altercations.

Chisora is taking on Polish southpaw Artur Szpilka in what could end up as fight of the night.

Fight Card

Heavyweight – Dillian Whyte vs. Oscar Rivas

Heavyweight – Dave Allen vs. David Price

Heavyweight – Derek Chisora vs. Artur Szpilka

Cruiserweight – Lawrence Okolie vs. Mariano Angel Gudino

Cruiserweight – Richard Riakporhe vs. Chris Billam-Smith

Light Heavyweight – Charlie Duffield vs. Dan Azeez

The action starts on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm ET/PT on DAZN (watch.dazn.com)