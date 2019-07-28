Watch Gervonta Davis vs Ricardo Nunez, Yuriorkis Gamboa vs Roman Martinez Live Online

Premier Boxing Champions heads to the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland with a stacked night of action on Showtime Championship Boxing.

Baltimore’s own Gervonta “Tank” Davis will aim to impress in front of his hometown when he defends his WBA super featherweight world title against Ricardo Nunez, and two former champions Yuriorkis Gamboa of Cuba and Roman “Rocky” Martinez of Puerto Rico square off in the co-main event.

Davis is an exciting young knockout artist and works under the Mayweather promotion banner. He fights outta the southpaw stance and has yet to taste defeat.

What makes Davis so special is his ability to box and slug it out. He is a smart brawler, he can mix it up but at the same time avoid taking damage.







The hardest puncher at 130 pounds and has been compared to a mix of Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson. Tonight he will defend his WBA strap against a game Panamanian challenger Ricardo Nunez.

Nunez has fought the majority of his boxing career in his home country of Panama. Tonight he will be fighting for a world title for the first time and stepping up against his toughest foe yet in his American debut.

The challenger said during the pre-fight presser that he will knockout Tank Davis, if he can deliver on his words he would be on the list of the recent upsets in boxing.

Yuriorkis Gamboa was once considered the most explosive fighter in the 130-pound division and at the age of 37 he is looking to recapture the WBA title he once held in the division. If he wins against Rocky Martinez tonight he wants to face Gervonta Davis in a showdown between two hard punching super featherweights.

Martinez also has the same goal as Gamboa which should make this an exciting scrap between two proud Latino sluggers.

Full PBC on Showtime Fight Card

Gervonta Davis vs Ricardo Nunez

Yuriorkis Gamboa vs Roman Martinez

Ladarius Miller vs Jezzrel Corrales

Ronald Gavril vs Vaughn Alexander

Immanuwel Aleem vs Freddy Hernandez

Jayson Velez vs Hector Ruben Ambriz Suarez

Lionell Thompson vs Brian Vera

Malik Hawkins vs Jonathan Steele

Richardson Hitchins vs Tyrone Crawley

Dylan Price vs Samuel Gutierrez

Kareem Martin vs Luis Gerardo Avila

Kenny Robles vs Shawn West

Javon Campbell vs Isau Duenez

Malik Warren vs Davonte McCowen

DeMichael Harris vs Terrance Harris

Saturday, July 27, 2019 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Showtime and live stream online through the Showtime App (showtime.com/#getstarted)