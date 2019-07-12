Watch Hughie Fury vs Samuel Peter on Khan-Dib Undercard, Live Stream on My5

Hughie Fury, the 24-year-old cousin of boxing superstar Tyson Fury, will take on former world heavyweight champion and ring veteran Samuel “The Nigerian Nightmare” Peter on the undercard of the Amir Khan vs. Billy Dib main event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, July 12, live streamed on MY5.tv and televised on Channel 5 in the UK.

Fury (22-2, 12 KOs)only has two losses in his professional boxing career. He lost to former WBO world champion Joseph Parker and top contender Kubrat Pulev, both by decision.

In his most recent fight he went back into the winning column with a knockout win over Chris Norrad.

The talented traveler from Manchester, England stands at 6 feet 6 inches tall and uses his lanky reach to out box most of his opponents.







He is trained by his father Peter, who also trained Tyson Fury to a world championship title when the tandem defeated long reigning champion Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

Tyson left his Uncle Peter and went to train with a young upstart in Ben Davison. Hughie who used to be close to his cousin hasn’t spoke to him much in recent years, and the two just go about their ways.

Still in his prime Fury believes his two losses were learning experiences, he never got dominated in either fight and the Parker bout he felt he edged it out in a close tactical battle.

Tonight he will take on a former world champion and heavy handed slugger in Samuel Peter.

Peter (38-7, 31 KOs) has been in the fight game for many years and at 38, he is considered the grizzled veteran heading into tonight’s heavyweight contest.

In 2008, Peter became a world champion by knocking out Oleg Maskaev for the WBC heavyweight belt, he would eventually lose the belt in his next fight to Vitali Klitschko.

This is a very important match for Peter because if he wins it will make the division take notice once again but if he loses his chances at a world title have just disappeared and retirement would be his likely option.

Fight fans in the UK can watch the Amir Khan vs. Billy Dib Live Stream for Free and on TV.

Channel 5 will be broadcasting it on TV and you can watch the action on your mobile, tablet or PC devices through the My5.tv and TVPlayer.com live streams starting at 9:00 PM BST on July 12, 2019.