Watch Jose Ramirez vs Maurice Hooker, Tevin Farmer vs. Guillaume Frenois Live Stream on DAZN

Matchroom boxing and DAZN head to the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas for a fun night of world championship boxing.

The two headliners will be Jose Ramirez vs. Maurice Hooker WBC/WBO title unification, and the IBF super featherweight championship co-main event, Tevin Farmer vs. Guillaume Frenois.

The fights will be broadcast live online through the DAZN streaming service and will have an exciting undercard of top prospects.

Ramirez (24-0, 16 KOs) versus Hooker (26-0-3, 17 KOs) is a battle of undefeated 140-pound boxing world champions. This unfication bout is evenly matched and is as 50-50 as it gets.







The California native Ramirez, is a US Olympian who trained under Freddie Roach for the majority of his young professional career, until he made the chance to Robert Garcia.

Ramirez, 26, of Avenal, California, comes from a hardworking family and always makes sure to give back to his hometown by doing charity work in the community.

He won the vacant WBC light welterweight belt in 2018 against Amir Imam and went on to defend the title twice.

Bob Arum the promoter of Ramirez believes the young champion has what it takes to be a huge star if he continues his winning ways and develops a more crowd friendly style

Hooker, 28, became a champion in 2018 when he traveled overseas to Manchester, England and defeated the hometown favorite Terry Flanagan for the vacant WBO light welterweight title.

In his last four outings, Hooker has defeated four undefeated fighters and wants to continue the streak by defeating Ramirez and collecting his 0 after the bout.

Philadelphia’s Tevin Farmer (29-4-1, 6 KOs, 1 NC) will be in against 35-year-old French veteran Guillame Frenois (46-1-1, 12 KOs) in the co-main event.

Farmers main goal since winning the IBF 130-pound title is make a title unification with undefeated WBA world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis.

Frenois, is the mandatory challenger for Farmer’s IBF title and will be making his US debut tonight, he has fought the majority of his bouts in France.

Matchroom Boxing Fight Card July 27

Light Welterweight Unification – Jose Ramirez vs. Maurice Hooker (WBC/WBO belts)

Super Featherweight Title Fight – Tevin Farmer vs. Guillaume Frenois (IBF belt)

Super Bantamweight – Tramaine Williams vs. Yenifel Vicente

Light Welterweight – Movladdin Biyarslanov vs. Solon Staley

Middleweight – Nikita Ababiy vs. Yunier Calzada

Middleweight – Austin Williams vs. JaBrandon Harris

Heavyweight – Joey Dawejko vs. Rodney Hernandez

Lightweight – Francisco Javier Martinez vs. Michael Land

Super Middleweight – Carlos Dixon vs. Darius Bagley

Watch the live stream on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT on DAZN (watch.dazn.com).