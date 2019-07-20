Watch Manny Pacquiao vs Keith Thurman Live Stream on FOX PPV Online

The biggest fight of the summer is just moments away when boxing’s only eight weight class world champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao takes on undefeated champion Keith “One Time” Thurman in a war for the right to claim the true holder of the WBA welterweight title.

Pacquiao has been in the fight game for over 20 years, and at the age of 40 some people believe he will finally age over night when he goes up against Thurman a man 10 years his junior. Pacquiao thinks otherwise and believes age is just a number.

Training camp has been good according to Pacman’s long time trainer Freddie Roach. The usually drills of hill runs and sparring showed vigor he hasn’t shown in a while. Roach and conditioning coach Justin Fortune make Pacquiao rest a little more than usually because at his age recovery is key to avoid fatigue.

The Filipino Senator will have a packed house cheering his name on Saturday night hoping to see him have another great performance.







On the other end of the spectrum is Keith Thurman. A Florida native who has a mouth so brash he has people rooting against him.

The undefeated champion has been talking up the fight and saying it will be one of his easiest. He struggles between claiming he respects Pacquiao to saying he has none and feels he will knock the ring legend out early because his power is too much.

For Thurman this fight is his big opportunity to shine and get that huge name on his resume that will help push him into PPV star status.

Official FOX PPV Fight Card

Welterweight Championship – Manny Pacquiao vs Keith Thurman (WBA Title)

Welterweight – Omar Figueroa Jr vs Yordenis Ugas

Welterweight – Sergey Lipinets vs Jayar Inson

Bantamweight – Luis Nery vs Juan Carlos Payano

Pacquiao vs. Thurman Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

Watch it live on Fox PPV 9pm ET / 6pm PT

WATCH LIVE ON ANY SCREEN Stream the Pacquiao-Thurman welterweight fight LIVE from any device on the FOX Sports app. (www.foxsports.com/boxing/pbc/pay-per-view-pacquiao-vs-thurman)