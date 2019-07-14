Watch PBC Fight Camp: Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman Episode 3

Eight weight division world boxing champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao and undefeated WBA welterweight “Super” champion Keith “One Time” Thurman will clash on July 20th in Las Vegas on FOX PPV.

The PBC Fight Camp: Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman four-part series continues with episode number 3 on FOX Sunday, July 14.

The series began detailing the fighters starting at the press conference announcement for their big showdown and early stages of training camp.

The Cameras followed Pacquiao as he arrived in Las Angeles from an early training camp with strength coach Justin Fortune and assistant trainer Buboy Fernandez in the Philippines to reunite with hall of fame trainer Freddie Roach.







Pacquiao is a man of many hats. He holds a seat in the Philippine senate and also juggles that with being a businessman, family man, and boxer, all at the age of 40, when most boxers are long retired or no longer competitive at the highest level.

This makes the Pacman a special individual in sports, there has been no active Senator who fought at the same time.

Keith Thurman has been confident ever since the fight was announced. He has boldly stated that he will retire Pacquiao and doesn’t seem too impressed with the Filipino ring icons boxing skills or physical attributes.

For Thurman he believes adding two strength and conditioning coaches, Yo Murphy and Kimberly Doehnhart, will help prepare him physically for the battle ahead. His long-time trainer Dan Birmingham comes up with the master plan to dethrone the future hall of fame fighting Senator.

This is a classic match between old lion and young lion, will the great Manny Pacquiao have one more fight left in him to amaze the world once again or will Thurman’s prediction that he will retire the old legend on July 20th come true?

Watch on FOX Pay-Per-View, Saturday, July 20, 2019 to see who will prevail.

PBC Fight Camp: Pacquiao vs. Thurman episode no. 3 will air Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 4 p.m. ET/ 1:00 p.m. PT on FOX.