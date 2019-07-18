WATCH PBC Fight Camp: Pacquiao vs Thurman Episode 4 on FS1

PBC Fight Camp: Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman Episode 4 will follow both camps as they wrap up the final stages of training camp before their huge welterweight championship FOX Pay-Per-View on July 20th in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao and his team are eager to show the brash talking young champion Thurman that he awoke a sleeping lion with his disrespect.

With conditioning the main focus for this fight, Pacquiao’s strength trainer Justin Fortune makes sure that he doesn’t exert himself or over train. He doesn’t want his fighter to fatigue in the fight so they add more rest and recovery days since he is a lot older now.

Thurman is relaxed and all of the bravado coming out of his mouth is what he really believes to be true. Thurman’s team is banking on starting early to really show the 40-year-old Senator his age by punishing to the body and making him feel the power of Thurman.







Pacquiao and hall of fame trainer Freddie Roach have heard the same narrative with previous bigger opponents. He is small, he is weak, he is flawed, yet once they stepped into the ring with the small fighter they couldn’t do what they said was so easy from the outside looking in.

Fight week is focused on making the weight and recovery, no more sparring and no more hard work. The presser and fight week festivities before the fight are standard.

Whether Thurman’s trash talk is just to hype up the fight and build up self belief, fans are curious to see if he will really try to go toe to toe with Pacquiao.

Does Pacquiao still have what it takes to compete with the younger fighters in the division or will Thurman send him packing into retirement?

Tune in on July 20, 2019 on FOX PPV to find out.

WATCH PBC FIGHT CAMP: MANNY PACQUIAO VS. KEITH THURMAN (Part 4) on Thursday, July 18, 2019 8:30 PM ET/PT on Fox Sports 1.