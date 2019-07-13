Watch Rey Vargas vs Tomoki Kameda YouTube Live Stream Undercard

Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN head to the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California for a summer to remember filled with lots of boxing action. Tonight’s action will be shown live online through DAZN one of the leading sports streaming services, and the prelim undercard will be shown for FREE on YouTube.

The July 13 event will be headlined by a WBC Super Bantamweight World Championship fight Rey Vargas vs. Tomoki Kameda. The undercard will feature Diego De La Hoya taking on Ronny Rios, and a bevy of young up and coming talent out of California.

Joet Gonzalez (22-0, 10 KOs) of Glendora, California takes on Manuel “Tino” Avila (23-1-1, 8 KOs) of Fairfield, California in a 10-round featherweight contest.

Eduardo “Rocky” Hernandez (28-0, 25 KOs) is an undefeated super featherweight out of Mexico will fight Roger Gutierrez in a ten rounder. Hernandez is one of Mexico’s rising young stars and Golden Boy’s proud to co-promote the talented 130-pounder.







Santa Ana, California’s Alexis “Lex” Rocha (13-0, 8 KOs) is a top welterweight prospect and he will be in a 10-round battle against Dominican slugger Berlin Abreu.

Also on the card are lightweight Jousce “Tito” Gonzalez (8-0-1, 8 KOs), super middleweight Jonathan Esquivel (10-0, 9 KOs) of Anaheim, and Adrian Benton (1-0) of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Fight fans can watch the preliminary undercard for Free on DAZN’s official YouTube page. They will stream the bout live at 4:00 PM PT. To watch the main card you will need to subscribe to DAZN (watch.dazn.com)

Full Fight Card Line Up

Super Bantamweight – Rey Vargas vs. Tomoki Kameda

Super Bantamweight – Diego De La Hoya vs. Ronny Rios

Featherweight – Joet Gonzalez vs. Manuel Avila

Super Featherweight – Rocky Hernandez vs. Roger Gutierrez

Welterweight – Alexis Rocha vs. Berlin Abreu

Light Welterweight – Ruslan Madiyev vs. Ricky Sismundo

Lightweight – Jousce Gonzalez vs. Jorge Padron

Middleweight – Jonathan Esquivel vs. Gregory Clark

Vargas vs. Kameda YouTube Undercard Live Stream



Video by DAZN USA