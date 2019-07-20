WATCH Spence Jr vs Porter, Dirrell vs Benavidez Kickoff Press Conference Video

On the day of the big WBA welterweight championship between Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman, Las Vegas is heating up with the announcement of another huge mega-fight int he division. Undefeated IBF world champion Errol Spence Jr. will take on WBC champion Shawn Porter in a welterweight unification bout at the Staples Center in LA on September 28 on FOX PPV.

Also, the co-main event will be a super middleweight championship showdown between current belt holder Anthony Dirrell and former champion the undefeated David Benavidez.

The kickoff presser to announce the championship PBC double-header will be streamed live on Premier Boxing Champions YouTube page. The event will air on July 20, 2019 starting at 2:00 PM PT (Live Stream Video posted on page).

The winner of the Pacquiao vs. Thurman fight will likely fight the winner of Spence Jr. vs. Porter in what would be a massive unification fight for three major welterweight titles.







Spence Jr. is pulling for Thurman to beat the older legend, and Porter a former sparring partner and a friend of Pacquiao is picking him to beat the younger Thurman either by decision or possible late round stoppage.

David Benavidez is only 22, he has an undefeated record of 22 wins and 18 by KO. He never lost his belt in a fight but was stripped of the title due to a failed drug test for cocaine. He came back on March 2019 and stopped contender J’Leon Love in the second round.

Anthony Dirrell won the vacant WBC title when he beat Avni Yildirim by decision, this will be his first title defense of the belt and it should be interesting because Benavidez wants his title back and Dirrell refuses to back down.

Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter and Anthony Dirrell vs. David Benavidez Kickoff Presser Video Stream



Video uploaded by Premier Boxing Champions