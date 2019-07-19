Watch Teofimo Lopez vs Masayoshi Nakatani, Maxim Dadashev vs Subriel Matias Live Stream Online

Top Rank on ESPN+ will feature a battle of undefeated fighters in title elimination bouts from the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. Teofimo Lopez vs. Masayoshi Nakatani for a chance at the IBF lightweight title, and Maxim Dadashev vs. Subriel Matias in a IBF 140-pound eliminator. The fights will be streamed live on ESPN+.

Lopez (13-0, 11 KOs) is one of the most exciting young fighters in boxing today. He uses an explosive and unorthodox style in the ring, with punching power, speed and elusive abilities it makes him extremely hard to beat.

The ambition 21-year-old wants to win a world title soon, and tonight he has a chance to move one step closer to an IBF lightweight title shot if he defeats fellow undefeated contender Masayoshi Nakatani of Japan.

Nakatani (18-0, 12 KOs), from Osaka, Japan, is 30-years-old and will be making his US boxing debut against Lopez. The Japanese slugger at 5’11 will have a heat and reach advantage over his younger opponent.







This fight with Lopez could be Nakatani’s toughest fight of his career because he will be away from home turf and in against a very difficult, much younger opponent.

Dadashev (13-0, 11 KOs) is a former top amateur boxer out of Russia. During his amateur career he won 281 bouts and finally turned pro three years ago. He has power in both hands with 11 of his 13 wins coming by way of knockout.

Dadashev has big wins over former world champion Antonio DeMarco and former title contender Darleys Perez. Tonight he will take on Subriel Matias an undefeated power puncher out of Puerto Rico.

Matias (13-0, 13 KOs), is an undefeated southpaw knockout artist from Fajardo, Puerto Rico. He believes his power and speed will be too much for the Russian challenger and he will leave the ring undefeated.

The fight between Dadashev and Matias has a high probability of ending in knockout with both fighters carrying fight ending power and being offensive minded boxers.

Top Rank on ESPN+ Fight Card July 19

Lightweight – Teofimo Lopez vs. Masayoshi Nakatani

Light Welterweight – Maxim Dadashev vs. Subriel Matias

Middleweight – Esquiva Falcao vs. Jesus Gutierrez

Middleweight – Dusty Hernandez Harrison vs. Juan De Angel

Heavyweight – Cassius Chaney vs. Joel Caudle

Light Welterweight – Patrick Harris vs. Donald Ward

Middleweight – Tyler Howard vs. Jamaal Davis

Lightweight – Tyler McCreary vs. Cris Rosales

Lopez vs. Nakatani and Dadashev vs. Matias will be live streamed on ESPN+, at 10:00 p.m. ET/7:00 p.m. PT on July 19, 2019.