Yomar Alamo vs Salvador Briceno, Jeyvier Cintron vs Koki Eto Live on Boxeo Telemundo

BOXEO TELEMUNDO’S SUMMER SEASON ENDS FRIDAY WITH A CHAMPIONSHIP DOUBLEHEADER LIVE ON TELEMUNDO AT 11:35 P.M. ET

WBO/NABO title holder Yomar “The Magic” Alamo defends his belt against challenger Salvador “Bufon” Briceno; On the second main event, WBO #3 Latino champion Jeyvier Cintron faces WBO #2 ranked Koki Eto in a 10-round WBO Elimination bout

Miami – July 31, 2019 – “Boxeo Telemundo,” the #1 Spanish-language boxing program in the U.S., wraps up its summer instalment this Friday, August 2 at 11:35 p.m. on Telemundo, featuring two championship events live from Kissimmee, FL. WBO/NABO title holder Yomar “The Magic” Alamo will defend his belt against challenger Salvador “Bufon” Briceno; and WBO #3, Latino champion Jeyvier Cintron faces WBO #2 ranked Koki Eto in a 10-round WBO elimination bout for the chance to challenge the newly crowned WBO super flyweight champion.

“Boxeo Telemundo” commentators René Giraldo and Edgar López will call the action alongside World Boxing Champion and former Olympian Abner Mares. The show will continue its 30th anniversary celebration with special segments that look back at the best moments of the show. The action will also be available via live stream on Telemundo Deportes En Vivo app with additional extensive news and content on TelemundoDeportes.com and social media platforms using hashtag #BoxeoTelemundo.







WBO #10 Yomar Alamo (16-0 12 KO’s) of Puerto Rico will be making his first defense after winning the title in a 10-round shutout over spoiler Manuel Mendez on Boxeo Telemundo this past spring. The challenger, Salvador Briceño (16-4 10 KO’s) of Guadalajara, is coming up in weight to face the champion. On his last fight, he gave top rank prospect Gabriel Flores Jr his toughest fight in an 8-round bout last June.

In the second championship event of the night, WBO #3 Latino champion Jeyvier Cintron (10-0 5 KO’s) of Puerto Rico meets WBO #2 ranked Koki Eto (16-4 10 KO’s) of Japan. The winner will be the mandatory challenger to newly crowned WBO super flyweight champion Kazuto Ioka. Cintron-Eto II is a rematch bout of their May 25th fight in the same venue that ended in a no decision due to an accidental headbutt that ended the fight. The ruling of the contest was a no decision.

“Boxeo Telemundo” will return in October with its fall season. Debuting in 1989, the show has grown to become the #1 combat sports program in the U.S. among Hispanics, across broadcast and cable landscape. Since its launch, “Boxeo Telemundo” has broadcast over 350 title fights, showcasing some of the biggest boxing stars as they rose to stardom and won their first championship titles, earning a reputation as the show “where champions are born.” Among these stars is Saúl Canelo Alvarez, who won his first pro boxing title on “Boxeo Telemundo” in 2008. Other notable champions featured include Juan Manuel Marquez, Diego Corrales, Carlos Maussa, Floyd Mayweather, Israel Vázquez, Wilfredo Vázquez, Rafael Ruelas, Jorge Solis and many others. In addition, renowned boxing Hall of Famers have also appeared on the show, including Erik Morales, Marco Antonio Barrera and Felix Trinidad.