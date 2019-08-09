BKFC 7: Jim Alers vs Leonard Garcia, Arnold Adams vs Chase Sherman Live Stream

The number one Bare knuckle fighting organization in the world returns to Biloxi, Mississippi for another exciting night of Bare knuckle action with BKFC 7 featuring Jim Alers vs. Leonard Garcia and Arnold Adams vs. Chase Sherman for the Heavyweight championship. The fights will be FREE to watch online through the BKFC official YouTube live stream.

Former UFC fighter Leonard “Bad Boy” Garcia was known for his slug fests in the Octagon, and since making his BKFC debut in Cancun he has been smiling because he feels this sport is made for a fighter like him.

Garcia slugged it out with Julian Lane and knocking him out in his debut. He will be facing Jim Alers who wants to bring the heat in the 155 pound main event on Saturday night.

The co-main event features BKFC heavyweight champion Arnold Adams defending his title against Chase Sherman.







Adams became the first heavyweight champion of the organization when he won the belt at BKFC 3 last October. This will be his first title defense and he is going to have his hands full against Sherman.

The women’s featherweight tournament semifinal bout has Las Vegas native Christine Ferea taking on Helen Peralta of the Dominican Republic. The winner advances to the finals and a chance to fight for the championship.

Bare Knuckle Fight Championship 7 Fight Card

Jim Alers vs. Leonard Garcia

Arnold Adams vs. Chase Sherman – BKFC Heavyweight Championship

Helen Peralta vs. Christine Ferea – Womens Featherweight Semifinal

Melvin Guillard vs. Isaac Vallie-Flagg

Joshua Boudreaux vs. Adam Pellerano

Corey Jones vs. Harris Stephenson

Dale Sopi vs. Juan torres

Johnavan Vistante vs. Kaleb Harris

Quintin Henry vs. Bubba Malbrough

Watch the fights live on Saturday Aug 10, 2019 at 9:00 PM ET.PT from Biloxi, Mississippi on YouTube (Video below) and Fite.TV.

BKFC 7: The Knuckle Up Fight Series YouTube Live Stream



Video by Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship