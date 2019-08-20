BKFC Veteran & Pro Boxer Britain Hart Inks Adviser Deal With Konnect Vizion Group

“I believe Britain Hart has the potential to become a world champion. I will work hard to secure the biggest and best fights for Britain Hart. My goal is for Britain to become a fan favorite television fighter. Britain Hart wants the biggest, most lucrative fights possible in the bantamweight & super bantamweight divisions.” – Macke Roberts

Las Vegas, Nevada – (August 20, 2019) Konnect Vizion Group is pleased to announce the signing of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) veteran & pro boxer Britain Hart “2.0” to an adviser deal. Nevada.

Hart (3-3-2, 2 KOs) is a BKFC world title challenger who in her last fight fought to a draw against undefeated contender Jamie Mitchell in August 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

I’m very excited to embark on this new journey in my boxing career by signing with Konnect Vizion Group as my adviser. I want the biggest fights & I want to become world champion. I will be fighting again very soon and I look forward to becoming a world champion.” said Britain Hart, BKFC world title challenger.”







I am excited to welcome a tough & talented fighter like Britain to the Konnect Vizion Group team. Britain Hart is a hard working boxer who wants to fight the best boxers in the world.” said Macke Roberts, Chief Strategic & Vizion Officer, Konnect Vizion Group.

Now that I have a solid team behind me who believes in me as a fighter I can work harder inside & outside the ring to become a household name in women’s boxing.” said Britain Hart, BKFC world title challenger.”

I believe Britain Hart has the potential to become a world champion. I will work hard to secure the biggest and best fights for Britain Hart. My goal is for Britain to become a fan favorite television fighter. Britain Hart wants the biggest, most lucrative fights possible in the bantamweight & super bantamweight division.” said Macke Roberts, Chief Strategic & Vizion Officer, Konnect Vizion Group”.

Britain Hart trains at Hinojosa Boxing Club in Buena Vista, Virginia with her trainer Larry Hinojosa. Britain has a Bachelors degree in Sports Management from Lynchburg College and a Masters degree in Physical Education from Old Dominion University. Britain has a solid athletic background playing soccer in college.

At the age of 25 was the first time ever Britain stepped in a boxing gym and never left. Britain had no amateur boxing experience but was searching for a new outlet during a difficult time in her life. Boxing was Britain’s new passion and just like cinderella’s glass slipper it was a perfect fit for Britain Hart. In 2016 Britain Hart turned pro with a second round TKO victory over Crystal Sutton.

About Konnect Vizion Group

Macke Roberts the vizionary behind Konnect Vizion Group has over twenty years experience working with the best promoters around the world as a respected international boxing industry consultant, adviser and matchmaker. Konnect Vizion Group is on mission to take women’s boxing to the next level with exciting, competitive, fan friendly fights that boxing fans want to see.

