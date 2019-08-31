Erislandy Lara vs Ramon Alvarez Live PBC on FOX

Premier Boxing Champions heads to The Armory in Minneapolis, Minnesota on August 31 for Erislandy Lara vs Ramon Alvarez WBA junior middleweight championship bout Live on FOX.

The card will also feature undefeated 154 pound standout Sebastian “The Towering Inferno” Fundora taking on Jamontay “The Quiet Assassin” Clark in the co-main event. Undefeated Cuban heavyweight Frank Sanchez Faure will fight Puerto Rican Olympian and veteran boxer Victor Bisbal in an exciting heavyweight match up.

Erislandy Lara (25-3-3, 14 KOs) is a former WBA junior middleweight champion and one of the best boxers in the division. What makes Lara a special fighter is how crafty and difficult he is to catch from the southpaw stance.

Tonight Lara will be extra motivated as he takes on the brother of former foe Canelo Alvarez. He fought Canelo in 2014 in a fight that was controversial as many ringside observers felt Lara was able to win a decision but instead Canelo went home with the victory. One judge scored the fight extremely wide in favor of the Mexican superstar which had people baffled.

Ramon Alvarez (28-7-3, 16 KOs) is the older brother of Canelo the middleweight champion of the world. Although he doesn’t have the same caliber of boxing skill as his younger brother he still brings a tough fight to the table whenever he steps into the ring.

This fight will be the first world championship fight for Ramon Alvarez and he wants to become a champion just like his brother, so he will need to step up his game against the slick Cuban southpaw to capture the belt.

PBC on FOX August 31 Fight Card

Erislandy Lara vs Ramon Alvarez

Sebastian Fundora vs Jamontay Clark

Frank Sanchez vs Victor Bisbal

Kyrone Davis vs Alexis Gaytan

Joahnys Argilagos vs Julio Garcia

Money Powell IV vs Vaughn Alexander

Tyrek Irby vs Lucas Andres Dadamo

Shon Mondragon vs Edgar Joe Cortes

Aaron Anderson vs Akeem Black

Duke Micah vs Luis Roy Cruz

Reymart Gaballo vs Yelson Vargas

Celso Ramirez vs Tyrone Luckey

David Morrell Jr. vs Yendris Valdez

Shawn Simpson vs Samuel Gutierrez

Watch the fights live on Fox Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT.