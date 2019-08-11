Tim Bradley: If Manny Pacquiao beats Errol Spence, he is easily top 3 best of all time!

Top Rank boxing commentator and future hall of fame fighter, Tim Bradley, was on hand in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to cover the ESPN+ broadcast of Jason Sosa vs. Lydell Rhodes on Saturday night.

Shortly after the internet broadcast was finished, Bradley answered questions from media and wanted his thoughts on Manny Pacquiao’s big win against Keith Thurman.

Before the fight, Bradley was the only Pacquiao opponent picking Thurman to beat him. He said he was wrong and thought Thurman would win because of his youth and ring smarts.

He admit Pacquiao was the hungrier fighter and came prepared, but didn’t think Thurman took the fight seriously as he was gambling the night before the fight.







“Pacquiao is on a high right now,” said Bradley. “Beating a guy like [Keith] Thurman, you gotta rank that high, that’s up there, that’s a young gun.”

After Bradley praised Pacquiao’s win over Thurman, he warned that the other welterweight champions like WBC champ Shawn Porter who is a rough customer and the taller, younger undefeated IBF champion Errol Spence Jr. could be a bit too much for the 40-year-old Filipino Senator.

If Pacquiao was able to pull off a victory over Spence, Bradley claims the Pacman has to be highly praised among the best of all time.

“Stepping to a guy like Shawn Porter, it’s brutal, he is rough and tough, but hey you can’t count out Pac. Pac ain’t no joke! Stepping to a guy like Errol Spence, I mean now you asking for trouble. Errol Spence is no joke. He is bigger, longer, but if Pac can pull that off, if he can pull off an Errol Spence win you can consider him easily top three best of all time. Seriously, at 40 years old, [Pacquiao] fighting at a high level, I have to be real with you, he is up there”

Manny Pacquiao is currently in the Philippines attending to political duties as a Senator in the country. His man goal is to try and lure Floyd Mayweather Jr. out of retirement for a rematch, or fight the winner of the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Shawn Porter IBF/WBC welterweight unification in 2020.