Video: Lenny Dykstra attacks Angry Bagel Boss Guy at presser for celebrity boxing match

Former Philadelphia Phillies baseball star, Lenny Dykstra, was on hand at Tony Luke’s cheesesteak shop in South Philly to promote his upcoming celebrity boxing match with viral internet sensation Chris Morgan, better known as the viral meme “The Bagel Boss Guy.”

If you are not familiar with Morgan aka Bagel Boss Guy, he was the man who went on a wild shouting match inside a bagel boss store in New York complaining that women were discriminating him because of his short stature and yelling at several customers before being tackled by a taller male.

According to a report by TMZ, The Bagel Boss store where the infamous altercation happened demanded the fight promotion and Morgan drop the “Bagel Boss” moniker because they don’t want their brand associated with him and now he is known as the “Angry Bagel Guy.”

Morgan signed a contract with celebrity boxing promoter Damon Feldman to fight former MLB slugger, Lenny Dykstra on September 7 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.







The two combatants along with promoter Feldman hosted the media on Thursday, and traded barbs with each other. Angry Bagel Guy threw a water bottle at Dykstra and the two had to be held back several times by bodyguards.

Dykstra who is listed at 5’10 had the clear size and weight advantage over the barely 5 feet tall Angry Bagel Guy and it showed when he shoved him before the stare down.



Video upload by NJ.com

After being caught off guard with a hard push in the chest by Dykstra, Morgan called him a “Bum” and hurled several expletives at him.

It wasn’t over, Dykstra then took a dive across the table at Morgan as if he was still playing baseball and trying to steal third base.

Bam Margera of MTV’s Jackass fame will be the referee for the bout.